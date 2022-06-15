PORTLAND – William “Billy” Tucker Jr., unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Born in Portland to the parents of William Tucker Sr. and Julie Coffill on June 3, 1990. Billy was a talented loving soul. He had a big heart. Had compassion, unconditional love and support for his family and friends. Billy had a witty sense of humor and could charm just about anyone. His laugh was infectious. He tested limits. He could make an ugly situation into something good and found the best in everything.His passion was music. A talent for writing and a love for performing. He would grace that stage you could profoundly feel his energy and he would help unite that crowd. It was a sight to see.He would say his greatest accomplishment though was being a Dad. Nothing in this world made him happier. This was the best version of himself.He was predeceased by his sister, Alisha Tucker. Left to keep his light shining are his children Brooke Tucker, Mills Tucker, and Nevaeh Hennessey. He also leaves behind his mother, Julie Coffill; his bothers David Coffill, Jeremy Coffill and his wife Alicia, and Nate Tucker and his wife Megan; his father William Tucker Sr. and his wife Susan; his brothers Barry Tucker, David Tucker and three sisters, Jessica Tucker, Megan Tucker and Sonya Keene; his paternal grandmother, Charity Tucker; many nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; cousins and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Billy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. http://www.athutchins.com Memorials can be made in Billy’s honor to help cover funeral costs to Billy’s GoFundMe https://gofund.me/ee981c54.

