SCARBOROUGH – Patricia B. Powell, 95, passed peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was born on March 19, 1927, in Portland, the daughter of the late Rexford C. and Marguerite (Logan) Beck.

Pat lived her entire life in the family home on Tremaine Street in Portland, even after marrying the love of her life, John Powell. She attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated from Deering High School. She then earned her degree from St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

Pat began her career working for the Department of Parks and Recreation, in Portland as a Recreation Supervisor. Her office for many years was in the old Lee Recreation Center on Congress Street at the base of Munjoy Hill. When the building was torn down, her office was moved the Exposition Building on Park Ave.

In the early 1980s, Pat became Portland’s first Director of Adult Daycare that was housed at the Barron Center. At that time, there were few programs for Seniors of that nature across the country. Pat’s dedication in developing this program earned her many accolades and she became a great resource for other municipalities across the country, who wanted to establish their own centers.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband, John in 2003.

Pat is survived by her aunt, June Beck of Portland; and her cousins Judy (Walter) Olsen of Florida, formerly of Portland and their children, who considered Pat to be their aunt, Lisa (Dan) Hatch of Westbrook, Debbie (Jim) Wolf of Falmouth, Stephen (Melissa) Olsen of Atlanta, Ga., and Mark (Arian) Olsen. Along with cousins Michael (Donna) Hutchins of Cape Elizabeth, Mark (Roberta) Hutchins of Scarborough, Jan McCormick (Don Peterson) of Cape Elizabeth, Marge (Paul) Davis of Tennessee, Jim (Ann) McCormick of Cape Elizabeth, Gary (Cindy) Beck of Falmouth, George (Susan) Beck of North Carolina, Pam Grondin of Scarborough and Linda Beck of South Portland. She is also survived by her extended family, Edith McCormick of Portland, Connie and Tom Conroy of Cumberland Foreside, with whom she remained close with throughout the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, on Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue.

