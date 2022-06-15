LISBON — Residents on Tuesday approved the proposed $19 million school budget, 383 votes to 253.

An optional opinion poll which asked residents to evaluate the budget had 32 residents say it was “too low,” and 249 say it was “too high.” Another 362 voters left this question blank, likely indicating neither option fit their view.

Residents additionally approved question three, 526 votes to 104, authorizing the continuation of the budget referendum election in future years. This question is required by state law to be on the ballot every three years.

The approved budget represents a 5% increase from the current spending plan of $18 million, resulting in a local share increase of $317,218, or 4.2%.

Included in the budget is an additional third grade teacher, a fifth grade teacher, middle school literacy specialist, a high school math teacher and a third prekindergarten teacher.

