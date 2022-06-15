Sarah Lentz and Benjamin Grant were declared the winners of two at-large seats on the Portland school board after a ranked-choice runoff Wednesday morning.

Sarah Brydon won the District 5 seat.

The first round of vote counting Tuesday night showed Sarah Lentz with 35.9 percent of the vote and Benjamin Grant with 24.6 percent leading the pack in the at-large race. Stacey Hang was in third place with 14 percent.

After the run-off Wednesday, Lentz had 55.3 percent and Grant had 55.7 percent.

Sarah Brydon collected 44.5 percent of the vote Tuesday night in the District 5 race The next highest vote-getter was Joshua Haefele, with 19.4 percent. After the run-off, Brydon had 68.8 percent.

Because none of the candidate won outright by getting 50 percent of the vote in the first round of counting Tuesday night, the city conducted ranked-choice runoffs Wednesday morning at City Hall.

In the ranked-choice voting system, voters are allowed to choose multiple candidates in order of preference.

Runoffs are triggered when no candidate receives a majority – more than 50 percent – of the vote, as was the case in both the at-large and District Five races. In ranked-choice runoffs the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and that candidate’s voters’ ballots are redistributed to their second-choice picks. That process continues until a candidate has a clear majority of the vote.

Portland saw around a 14 percent voter turnout on Tuesday, with 8,521 voters casting ballots out of 62,632 total registered voters.

A total of 12 candidates put their names forward to fill the seats – seven sought one of two vacant at-large seats and five ran to represent District Five, which includes North Deering, part of Deering Center and Riverton, and eight of the district’s 17 schools.

The winners will finish the terms of three former school board members who stepped down midterm. The at-large winners will serve until November 2022 in place of Anna Trevorrow and Roberto Rodriguez, who left their posts in November after winning City Council seats. The District Five winner will serve until November 2023, replacing Jeff Irish, who resigned in October.

Candidates for the at-large seats are Lentz, Grant, Richard Ward, Stacey Hang, Stephanie Albert, Kimberly Mancini and Amber Schertz. The candidates running for the District Five seat are Brydon, Haefele, Lou Viola, Barbara Goglin and Elizabeth-Capone Newton.

Candidates who spoke with the Press Herald are running on a variety of platforms including keeping the school budget down, supporting the district’s equity work, increasing support for students’ mental health and listening to constituents.

But there was one area of focus highlighted by every candidate running who spoke with the Press Herald – improving school board and school district transparency and communication.

