GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bruce Anthony Gagnon, passed away on May 21, 2022 at the age of 66 in Gainesville Fla.Bruce was born Nov. 9, 1955 in Portland, the son of Arlene B. and Robert W. Gagnon. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served for four years aboard the USS El Paso and continued in the reserves for many years after. He was proud to be a Navy Veteran. He worked at Pratt and Whitney as a machinist, for 19 years before moving South.He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Micciche and her husband Zack Micciche of Hackettstown, N.J., son, Christopher Gagnon and his wife Tiffany Gagnon of Sanford; his many brothers and sisters; and his four grandchildren, Nolan Micciche, Brady Gagnon, Kate Gagnon and Mckenna Gagnon.A privately, family gathering will be held on June 24 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

