FREEPORT – Nicholas Peter “Pete” Grant, of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 14, 2022, at the age of 73.

Son of the late Anne and Nicholas Grant of Winchester, Mass., he is lovingly remembered by his wife, Randy Pepper; his daughter, Paige Fournier and her husband Luke; by his grandchildren; and by many family members and friends.

The burial will be private.

Condolences may be sent to Stetson’s Funeral Home, at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in memory of Pete may be sent to the animal shelter Midcoast Humane, in Brunswick

