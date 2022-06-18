SACO – Jeanne A. Montembeau, formerly of Biddeford, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, at The Landing of Saco Bay in Saco, on June 12, 2022.

Jeanne was born in Biddeford on March 18, 1950, to Eddie and Mariette (Marcotte) Montembeau. She lived most of her life in the family home on Hillside Avenue. She was raised and educated in Biddeford and graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a bachelor’s degree in education. She returned to Biddeford to educate the children of her community.

Jeanne began her teaching career at St. Andre school, and later, Biddeford Middle School. She taught English and Language Arts for more than 40 years. She inspired her students to write and tap into their creativity. She also encouraged students to publish their writing achievements. She was known to shower her students with supplies, awards and prizes. She will be remembered for kindness, generosity and love of education. Jeanne was a member of the Maine Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and a member of the Professional Learning Communities Support System.

She was an avid reader, reading hundreds of books each year. She enjoyed shopping and visiting with friends. She was an active member of St. Martha Church in Kennebunk, making friends easily with those she met there. Many thanks to the loving community at The Landing of Saco Bay. The care, compassion, and love were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Beacon Hospice for their support and care of Jeanne.

A mass of Christion Burial will take place on Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

