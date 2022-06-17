ALFRED – Lorrie Ann Lozowski Folsom, 53, passed away on June 13, 2022 from a lengthy illness, surrounded in love with family by her side at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Lorrie was born in Sanford on July 20, 1968, the daughter of Robert and Marilyn Veronica (Demers) Lozowski.

Lorrie studied photography at De Anza in Cupertino, Calif. and enjoyed capturing the beauty in simple things. Her most recent job was as a personal care attendant for hospice patients which gave her an affinity for the elderly and special needs children. She possessed a gentle and compassionate heart while caring for others and family.

Lorrie attended Sanford High School. She was married to James Folsom for 21 years and they made their home in Alfred. Her son, Brandon Douglas Marker, was her pride and joy and as she would say, “her greatest achievement.” She loved animals, especially her pugs Yoda and Yoda, Jr. as well as her cat Smushy.

What we will miss the most about Lorrie is: her loving nature, her wonderful sense of humor, that gorgeous red hair of hers (that she loved so much) and her beautiful smile. Lorrie’s unquestionable love was sincere and warmly shared.

Lorrie is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Brandon and fiancé Melissa; her brother, Douglas Vennell, and her sisters Donna Stabulis, Sissy Yougblood, Tina Guillemette, and Terry Chabot; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Lorrie’s life will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 8 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred followed by a reception in the parish hall next to the church.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

