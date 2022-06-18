ELLENTON, Fla. – Jacqueline A. (Gerrish) Parrish, 71, passed away peacefully June 8, 2022 at her home in Ellenton, Fla.

Born Feb. 4, 1951, in Gorham to William and Beverly Gerrish, the third of six children. She graduated from Gorham High School in 1969.

Jackie married Henry Severance III in 1969 with whom she had daughter Tina and moved to Florida. Jackie married Dan Parrish Feb. 14, 1977, and lived in St. Augustine, Fla. for over 30 years raising daughters Tina and Stefani and son, Charles after which they moved to Ellenton, Fla.

Jackie enjoyed trips with her sisters and cruising with Dan and family to any destination the boats would take them.

When she wasn’t cruising, she was serving customers at Denny’s and Cracker Barrel for combined over 35 years. Her regulars would ask for her by name and loved coming to see her.

Jackie delighted in watching her grandchildren grow up, especially when they spent summers with her and Dan.

You could find Jackie on the lanai watching Judge Judy at 3 p.m. any day she was home, but don’t you dare change the channel or risk getting “the look”. Jackie will be deeply missed by all.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Tina.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; children Danielle, Butch, Bobbie, Stefani and Charles; siblings Judy, Joyce, Bill, Patti and Janet; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Tidewell Hospice or The American Cancer Society

Guest Book