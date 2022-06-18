SACO – Edgar Everett Gardner Jr. passed away in Saco, April 4, 2022 just shy of his 95th Birthday. He was the son of Edgar and Edith Gertrude (Fuller) Gardner of Wallingford, Conn.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Patricia Parsloe.

Ed served in WWII in Salzburg, Austria as part of the occupation forces arriving in England the day the war was declared over. He graduated from Yale in 1949 with a degree in mechanical engineering. His career took the family to Ohio, Colorado, New Hampshire, and finally to his beloved Maine.

Ed is survived by his children Patricia “Tish” Gardner of Boston, Mass. and Northport, Ellen Lawson and husband Monte of Port Orange, Fla. and Ned Gardner and wife Laura (Gump) of Morristown, N.J.; also by his cherished granddaughters Melinda Lawson, Holly Lawson and husband Damon Thomas of Colorado; and Alyson (Gardner) Jarvis and husband Greg and two great-grandchildren of Georgia.

A celebration of life service will be held June 25 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beech St., Saco.

Services will conclude with U.S. Military honors

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Saco Food Pantry or Mary’s Walk.

