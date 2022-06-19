FALMOUTH – Nancy passed away peacefully, March 19, 2022 at the home of her niece and nephew, Amy and Russell Carr and her beloved great-nieces Anita and Maxine.

Nancy was born June 24, 1947. Firstborn child of William H. Carr, Sr. and Frances O. Carr. Called the “Duchess” by her dad, she was ‘special’. A loving, kind, stubborn, compassionate, independent, gentle, inquisitive, pushy woman. She went for years to Pride Training School in South Portland.

When her siblings got married, moved out and got apartments – she wanted to know when it would be her turn. After her father died in 1981 – Nancy got her wish and moved into the Lincoln Street Group Home in Portland. Quickly asserting her independence, she wandered the length of Forest Avenue making friends and finding a job at the Art Store on Deering Avenue. She worked there for many years. She was a regular at Dunkin Doughnuts in Woodfords Corner. The pandemic brought frustration as both were shut down.

In October of 2021, Nancy’s health was failing and the decision was made to move her into the home of Amy and Russ. It was amazing!! She came back to life!! She was with family that included her, cared about her, loved her.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; sister, Jean C. Bunnell; and niece, Amanda L. Carr.

She is survived by her brother, William H. Carr, Jr. and his wife Lin, sister, Susan C. Johnson and her husband Ralph, her brother-in-law, Steve Bunnell; Nancy’s ‘Kids’, Jenny, Bill Carr, Indian Girl and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at Skip and Lin’s place at Forest Lake on June 25 at 10 a.m.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous