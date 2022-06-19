PORTLAND – Frederick Delano Petersen passed away May 5, 2022 succumbing to a respiratory condition. He was born in Portland on May 31, 1958, and he grew up in Falmouth as another one of the kids in a neighborhood full of kids. He attended Baxter School for the Deaf and The Woodford’s School. ﻿Fred spent summers with his family on a pond in Naples, Maine. He was an excellent swimmer and it was difficult to lure him out of the water unless you had a quarter for the pinball machine in the recreation hall. It was his love for swimming that led him to the Special Olympics. He loved the competition and excelled in many events. He was quite proud of his many metals and had them prominently displayed in his room. He made life-long friends at these events. He worked at Goodwill Industries for a number of years, where he performed a variety of tasks. He belonged to a crafting group that brought him purpose and happiness. Fred was an avid Celtics and Patriots fan and attended many games over the years. He went to two Worlds Fairs; not many folks can boast that. ﻿Fred was predeceased by his mother, Lois Delano Petersen, of Falmouth. He is survived by his father, Philip of Florida; and his brothers Phil and Craig of Falmouth. Fred was able to enjoy his life with the supporting staff of Group Main Stream throughout the years. ﻿The World is a sadder place without Fred in it, we will have to keep him in our thoughts and hearts for a while.﻿A celebration of his life will be held at Jones, Rich & Barnes 199 Woodford St. Portland on June 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. A private service at a later did will occur in Bucksport, Maine. ﻿You may offer your condolences or memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com﻿

Guest Book