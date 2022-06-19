POLAND – Howie passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, after battling ALS for the past year.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Johnson; and his partner, Jeannie Volosin (his Sweetie); his siblings Paula, Kurt, Erik, and Kyle and their spouses, Kevin Kimball, Karen, and Judy; as well as many nieces, and nephews.

Howie was born in New Jersey. It was there that he started his first job working on cars at Arty Marks Autobody. After that, he worked for Hetem Brothers. In 1983 he moved to Maine and lived there for the remainder of his life. In Maine he worked for Snap-on for 15 years. Later he became the small business owner of New England Rod and Restoration, fixing up any car he could get his hands on.

Everyone will remember him for his passion for cars, especially Mopar, and his talent for turning something old and rusty into car-show-worthy. He also loved boats; buying his first one when he was only 13 years old. He still has that rowboat to this day (we all know he kept everything). He was a talented water skier and in the winter months he enjoyed downhill skiing and snowmobiling. He was a friend to all and if you needed him, he would be there as fast as a Road Runner.

Howie spent his final days enjoying time on the boat and with his loved ones and pets. He will be dearly missed and for those who would like to share in remembrance of him we will be planning a celebration of his life at the end of this summer.

