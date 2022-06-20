SCARBOROUGH — The Senior Meals To-Go program is back.

The Scarborough Community Services and Southern Maine Agency on Aging have been working together to offer the meal to-go program.

Residents 60 years or older can get three pre-cooked freezer meals to enjoy whenever they need them. The suggested donation per meal is $10. Participants will need to fill out a form with the Southern Maine Agency of Aging. Forms can be filled out over the phone.

Upcoming dates include pick-up Thursday, June 30, must register by 4 p.m. June 22; pick-up Thursday, July 21 must register by 4 p.m., July 13; and pick-up Thursday, Aug. 25, and participants must register by 4 p.m., Aug. 17.

Pickup will be at the Community Services Hub, which is located at 418 Payne Road. The pickup will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Residents looking to register can reach out to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, or call (207) 730-4173. For more information, check out the Scarborough Community Services at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services and and the Southern Maine Agency on Aging sy https://www.smaaa.org/index.html

