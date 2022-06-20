A section of Route 1 in Scarborough is closed Monday morning as crews replace a utility pole damaged in a crash.

Route 1 is closed in both directions between Gorham Road and Hannaford Drive. Scarborough police said delays are expected and warned drivers to find another route.

The road should reopen by 10 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.

No details about the crash were released early Monday morning.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: