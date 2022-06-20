A section of Route 1 in Scarborough is closed Monday morning as crews replace a utility pole damaged in a crash.
Route 1 is closed in both directions between Gorham Road and Hannaford Drive. Scarborough police said delays are expected and warned drivers to find another route.
The road should reopen by 10 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.
No details about the crash were released early Monday morning.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.