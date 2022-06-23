Edward E. Green 1942 – 2022 BATH – Edward E. Green, of Bath, Maine, passed away on June 15, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Edward was born to John E. Green and Patricia Staples Green on Oct. 7, 1942. Eddie graduated from Morse High School class of ’62 and went on to marry his high school sweetheart Carol Morin on May 15, 1965. Together they built a life that consisted of three sons, countless friends and lasted for 57 beautiful years. Throughout his 79 years of life Eddie kept busy, coaching Bath Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, enjoying the annual BIW picnics, many fairs, hunting trips and weekends at Wiscasset Speedway with his family. He was an avid woodworker; some of his creations include lawn decorations, book cases, toy boxes, rocking horses for his great-grand children and multiple homes. He retired from BIW at the ripe age of 59 and went on to spending his days landscaping for his sons company. Some of the best times he had included vacations in North Conway, Hawaii, and a cross country trip with friends Diane and Lawrence. As years passed, Eddie looked forward to the finer things in life; coffee and ice cream with his good friends, Billy Moore and Lawrence Reno. If you knew Eddie, you knew he always had a helping hand, kind heart, calm guidance, sarcastic jokes, a clean hanky, accessible band-aids and a smile that was so inviting. Sadly, this great man was predeceased by his mother and father, brothers Robert ‘Bobby’ and John Green. Sister June Bartz and granddaughters Ashley Collins and Christina Green. Edward left us with quite the legacy. Being survived by his wife Carol, his sons, Mark Green and wife Bobbi Jo, David Green and wife Crystal, Joey Green and his wife Lisa. His sister Donna Havner and husband Joe. Multiple nieces and nephews. Fourteen grandchildren, Casandra Elwell and husband Derek, Danielle Creamer and husband Zac, Markie Green and fiance Zac, Devon Green and partner Andrew, Jade Green and fiance David, Shawn Dostie and wife Navidad, Stephen Dostie, Jesse Villarreal, Danny Villarreal and wife Abby, Anthony Villarreal, Maria Morrison and husband Kyle, Zac Pease, Ethan Pease and Darren Collins. Eleven great-grand children Gavin, Lucas, Hailey, Landon, Luca, Quinten, Valarie, Ava, Eddy, Zoe and Lettie his little life saver. The family invites all who knew Edward to join them in a celebration of life on June 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Bath Senior Citizen Center, 45 Floral Street.

