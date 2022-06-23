LIMINGTON – Harold Earl Nason, 69, passed away on June 17, 2022 from cancer. He was born on Sept. 13, 1952 to Yvonne Teresa Petitpas and Walter Augustus Nason and was the only son with four sisters. He also has three additional half-sisters and one half-brother.

Harold was a U.S. Marine Corps service member and had an enormous amount of respect for the U.S. Military and all of their veterans. He loved NASCAR racing, fishing, working on cars and was a huge car enthusiast. He worked for Goodyear for over 40 years.

Harold had battled cancer four times, as well as Parkinsons over the last 10 years. He was one of God’s mighty warriors and his bravery never wavered.

Harold was predeceased by his parents; one sister; and his wife of 45 years, Robin.

Harold is survived by his daughters Jennifer Neptune, her husband, Wayne, as well as his grandson who he adored, Brock; Deidre Emery and her husband, Stephen. Also surviving is his inherited son by choice, Shane Edwards and his family; as well as six sisters and one brother.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service 3 p.m., Sunday, June 26 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Burial at Dow Corner Cemetery, Dow Road, Standish will immediately follow memorial service. To express condolences and to participate in Harold’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous