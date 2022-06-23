PORTLAND – Virginia M. Toppi, 94, formerly of Westbrook, passed away on June 13, 2022 at the Barron Center in Portland after many years of declining health due to Alzheimer’s. She was born on April 28, 1928 in South Portland, the daughter of the late Frank and Amy (Hammond) DePeter.

Virginia grew up in Portland and South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School. She was a very outgoing person who loved family get-togethers and being with people. She excelled in candlepin bowling leagues and won many trophies throughout the years. Singing, dancing, going to movies and playing cards and bingo were just a few of her favorite things. She brought joy to so many and will be greatly missed.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Louis Sammy in 2017. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Shirley and Hilda.

She is survived by her daughter, Aimme Seeber and husband Robert, son, Alan Toppi and wife Denise; grandson Ben Toppi and wife Rachel; and four great-grandchildren, all of Westbrook.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Barron Center for the extra care they took in making our mother’s stay there the best it could be.

Burial will be private. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: http://www.athutchins.com

