Jeanne D’Arc Bourque 1920 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Jeanne D’Arc Bourque, 101, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Horizons Living and Rehab Center. She was born in Brunswick, daughter of Adelia and Jean Baptiste Pelletier on July 16, 1920. She loved playing cards and always looked forward to the next game. She was accused of cheating but she only actually just changed the rules. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, having been to the Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, N.M., Canada, Nova Scotia, a Caribbean cruise, Las Vegas, Foxwoods, New York and Kansas City, Mo., with the Daughters of Isabella. She was a communicant of St. John’s of All Saints Parish. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella for 59 years. She was very religious and enjoyed the morning Mass and Rosary on television long before the pandemic. She is predeceased by her husband, Leopold, her brothers, Alcide, Gerard and Raoul. She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Labbe and her brother, Leonel Pelletier; her three children; Alfred Bourque (wife, Dawn Ladd), of Topsham, Paul Bourque (wife, Leigh Layman) of Oregon, and Ann Baker (husband, Clifford) of Brunswick. She leaves three grandchildren, Carol Baker and her husband Tim Mclean of Texas, Jeffrey Bourque and his wife Heather of Massachusetts, Jennifer Farago and her husband Lance of Georgia; five great grandchildren, Hale and Rory Mclean, Abigail Farago and Macey and Evan Bourque, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10 a.m., at All Saints Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, with a reception at St. Charles, Brunswick. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com If you would like to make a memorial donation in Jeanne’s name, the family would like those to be sent to: Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave, Suite 1, Manchester, ME 04351

