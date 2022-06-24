WOLFEBORO, N.H. – Linda A. White of Wolfeboro, N.H., died lovingly at the home of her family on Tuesday June 14, 2022 from complications of a stroke.

Linda was born at home in East Conway N.H. on August 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Austin R. White and Velma P. (Marean) White. She was a 1961 graduate of Standish High School in Standish, and later a longtime resident of Wolfeboro, N.H.

She joined Wolfeboro National Bank as a bookkeeper in November 1964. She became a teller in January 1970, was promoted to head teller in June, 1970. In 1976 and she was promoted to assistant cashier. She retired from banking as a branch manager in 1992 and devoted herself to the care of her mother.

Linda is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews; her sisters-in-law Roberta White of Derry, N.H. and Nancy McKay of New Durham N.H.

She was predeceased by her parents Austin and Velma White of Wolfeboro, N.H.; siblings Elaine Webster of Fryeburg, Norma Boutilier of Conway, N.H., Richard White of Wolfeboro, N.H., Joyce Quint of Conway, N.H., Ray White of Derry, N.H. and Cheryl Smith of Conway, N.H.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday June 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Dows Corner Cemetery, on Cape Road, in Standish.

Lord Funeral Home, Wolfeboro, N.H., (www.lordfuneralhome.com.) is assisting with the arrangements.

Donations can be made in memory of Linda White to:

Cornerstone VNA Hospice,

178 Farmington Rd.,

Rochester NH, 03867.

Guest Book