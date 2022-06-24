FALMOUTH – Janet H. Nichols, 90, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Jan was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Boston, Mass. to Beatrice and Howard Martin and grew up in Newton, Mass. She graduated from Elmira College in 1953.

Jan met the love of her life, Bill Nichols, of Weston, Mass. on a blind date in high school. Their romance continued long-distance throughout college, and they were married in 1953. They lived in Norfolk, Va. while Bill completed his Naval service, then moved to Natick, Mass. where their three children were born. They soon moved to Sudbury, Mass. into a neighborhood of young families where they made many lifelong friends. Jan was a terrific mom who delighted in raising her children along with several dogs and a cat. In 1967, Jan and Bill built a cabin on Kezar Lake in Lovell which became the family’s happy place for over 50 years.

As an empty-nester, Jan convinced the innkeeper at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn to let her volunteer as an intern to learn about customer service and hospitality. When Jan and Bill moved to the Portland area in 1982, she opened a popular chocolate and candy boutique called “Temptations” in Portland’s Old Port. Jan later volunteered with SCORE for many years to advise aspiring entrepreneurs. Jan and Bill enjoyed living in Cumberland Foreside and Yarmouth before moving to Falmouth’s Ocean View community in 2013.

Gathering with family members and friends was what Jan loved most, and her wonderful sense of humor was enjoyed by everyone who knew her. She was an avid gardener and floral arranger, loved classic Broadway musicals and adored animals. Her favorite places were by the ocean or the lake. Jan and Bill celebrated 67 years of marriage before he passed in 2020. She spent her final years in Legacy Memory Care facility in Falmouth, whose dedicated staff has the family’s deep gratitude.

Jan leaves her children Bill Nichols of Palatine, Ill., Judy Paul (Karamjeet) of New York, N.Y., and Sue Nichols of Falmouth. She was the proud grandmother of David Nichols (Rebecca) of Deerfield, Ill., Scott Nichols (Cam Pentimone) of Chicago, Ill., Evan Paul (Chelsea) of San Francisco, Calif., and Lindsey Paul of Queens, N.Y.; and her great-grandsons Wyatt and Grant Nichols.

Jan is survived by her beloved brother, Allan Martin (Jackie Curley), formerly of Cape Elizabeth, currently of Falmouth, sister-in-law, Nancy Van Metre (Jim) of Annapolis, Md.; and 10 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by sisters-in-law Sally Martin and Betsy Galvin.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. You may leave your condolences and memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Donations may be made

in memory of

Janet H. Nichols to the

Alzheimer’s Association.

