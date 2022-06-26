PORTLAND – Micheline “Midgie” Eldridge passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022 surrounded by family at the home of her niece, Helen Malone.

Born in Portland, she was one of 10 children of Italian immigrants, Marianna (Grassi) and Michael Ciampi. Midgie was a graduate of Portland High School, communicant of St. Peter’s Church, a member of Sacred Heart Society, and most honored to be chosen to crown the blessed Mother.

Midgie was married for 62 years to naval officer David Eldridge (deceased) of Milbridge. She spent many years devoted to her husband’s career, using her knitting talents to donate to the Naval Relief Society. Midgie was also a devoted mother of three children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

While Midgie spent many years living outside of Maine, it was a comfort to end her journey where it began.

There will be a mass in her honor on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland.

Her celebration of life and burial will take place in Arlington Cemetery.

