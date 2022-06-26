SACO – On Friday June 10, 2022, Patricia States, wife, mother, medical professional, volunteer,

and fundraiser, passed away at the age of 97.

Pat was born on Dec. 13, 1924, to May Emory and the Right Reverend Arthur Carlisle, Bishop of Montreal. She attended McGill University, worked as an ambulance driver for the Canadian Red Cross during WW II and post war became a skilled medical researcher with terms at Detroit Receiving Hospital and Boston Mass General Hospital.

Known as a tireless worker with a sharp mind and talent for engaging people, Pat was a lifelong volunteer and community supporter. She was a board member of the Vincent Memorial Hospital (Boston) and president of the Vincent Club, raising significant funds to support medical research.

As a longtime resident of Prout’s Neck, Pat was a board member of the Prout’s Neck Association, managed the operations of the Prout’s Neck Beach Club for a decade, and oversaw its successful renovation.

Pat married John J. States in 1957, raising two sons, Brooke States and Capel States.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband; and her brother, Arthur Carlisle.

She is survived by Brooke and Capel; grandchildren Camilla States and Alana Jordan; and many cousins and in-laws.

The family will be arranging a memorial service in Portland for later in the summer. To be notified of this event, please e-mail [email protected].

Donations in Pat’s name can be made to the Vincent Memorial Hospital,

Boston, Mass.

