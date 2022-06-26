SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard Walter Carmichael passed away peacefully on Saturday June 11, 2022. He entered this world on April 14, 1931. He lived “13 miles into the woods” of Monticello. Along with his four brothers and four sisters, Dick grew up in a dirt floor cabin. His father logged trees and his mother fed the loggers. Without school for the first part of his life, the woods served as his classroom and fueled the lifelong passion for the outdoors. His family moved to South Portland when he was 10. A kind and patient teacher taught him to read and write after school and weekends. Dick excelled in sports, earning letters in baseball, football and basketball all four years in high school. He did so well in baseball that the Boston Braves made him their top draft choice as a pitcher. He “won more than he lost” over the next few years. Like many professional athletes of the time, Dick’s career was put on hold while he served his country during the Korean War. Upon his return to baseball, injuries took their toll and shortened a promising future. He came back to Maine to start a business and raise a family. He and his brother opened the Acme Body Shop and success followed as was the nature of everything he did. Whatever it was, it was done with unbridled passion and respect. He took up golf and became a regular on the leaderboard at the Purpoodock Club tournaments.He learned to fly, became a pilot and bought a seaplane so he could hunt and fish anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. When he tired of golf in his 40s, he learned to ski and built a chalet at Sunday River. He heli-skiied in the Canadian Rockies. In the end, he took up gardening and to the delight of family and friends, starting canning and sharing the bounty of his meticulous garden. His wife of 70 years, Margaret, passed almost a year to the day of his passing.He is survived by his children John, Robert, Jane and Susan; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grands. He and his stories will be missed by all who knew him.

