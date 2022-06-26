AUBURN – Held by loving family, Ruth Webber McGary died peacefully June 16, 2022 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, following 95 years of never ending exploration. Often remarking she had done more than she had ever dreamed possible, her life was fully lived.

Born in Farmington June 6, 1927, Ruth was the daughter of John Alan Webber and Isabelle (Piper) Webber. The family lived in Mt. Vernon on the Bean Farm settled after the Revolutionary War by her fourth great-grandfather, John Bean, a Revolutionary War veteran who served with Washington at Valley Forge. Bean was given land in Maine for his service in the war and named the town in honor of the General and President. She attended the Bean school where about 13 students in grades 1-8 were taught by one teacher.

In 1939 the family moved to Augusta where Ruth attended the Williams School and graduated from Cony High School in 1946. In 1950 she earned a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from Farmington State Teachers College, now the University of Maine Farmington. She paid her tuition as well as room and board by waiting on tables at the dorm, being a janitor at the Home Economics Lab, baby sitting and waitressing at a summer resort in North Bridgton. During this time she met Carroll R. McGary whom she married in August of 1950.

Ruth taught home economics at Boothbay Harbor High School for two years and then devoted herself for 23 years to raising two children, supporting her husband’s professional life and volunteering in a variety of community activities. While living in Westbrook, she was a Girl Scout Leader and served on the Women’s Committee of the Portland Symphony: one year selling the most season tickets, thus earning a trip to The Met for the opera La Boheme.

When her husband became Commissioner of Education in 1971, she became active in Literacy Volunteers and in 1976 she accepted a position as Home Service advisor with Central Maine Power, later being promoted to R&D Coordinator. During this time Ruth began a program in Adult Education at the University of Southern Maine, earning a master’s degree in 1979.

Upon retirement, Ruth wrote the “Healthy Home Style Cookbook” which was published in 1993 by the American Diabetes Association. With her home economics background and personal experience with diabetes, this immediately became a best seller for the Association. Her friends often sought her advice for healthy and tasty recipes, leading her to direct a support group for diabetics for 15 years in Venice, Fla. She continued playing trombone well into her retirement years in Florida as she had done in Maine since junior high school.

Late in her life, Ruth met Charles Kelly. Charlie grew up in the Bronx, moved to Maine 40 years ago and had also recently lost his spouse of many years. He and Mom developed a love and friendship that helped them both tremendously these last five years. Thank you Charlie. Truly.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 65 years: and their daughter, Donna McGary.

She is survived by her son, Thomas McGary of Brewer; grandson, Emeth McGary and his wife Cori of Durham, their daughters Kayleigh and Kiera; grandson, Caleb McGary and his wife Stephanie of Dedham, their daughters Ava and Elianna; great-grandson, Tyler Smith and his wife Jasmine of Monmouth; her sister, Phyllis Dow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life arrangements to be announced.

Memorials to the McGary Education Scholarship at the University of Maine Farmington.

Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery with her husband as well as some of her ashes being spread on an outgoing tide in Cozy Harbor in West Southport.

