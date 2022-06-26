SCARBOROUGH – Gerald L. Ouellette, 89, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born in Frenchville on April 17, 1933, the third of seven children to the late Ernest H. and Laura (Albert) Ouellette. He attended local schools and graduated from Madawaska High School. After graduating he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force for four years.

While serving in the Air Force, Jerry was attending a USO dance in Columbus, Ohio where he met his future wife, Anita Moschello. Jerry and Anita were married in Ohio where they started their family. After three years they relocated to Southern Maine where they raised five children.

Jerry was a career Letter Carrier with the United States Postal Service and at the same time, served 20 years in the Air Force Reserves, along with numerous part time jobs that he always enjoyed. He was a photographer, printer and a master gardener. His true passion in life were his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends.

Jerry’s family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the entire staff of the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough for the extraordinary care and love they showed to Jerry while he was with them.

Jerry was predeceased by a daughter, Lori-Ann (Ouellette) Smith; a sister, Gerri LaPointe.

He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Georgia M. Gilchrest of Texas; two sons, Kenneth W. and his wife Sheila Ouellette of Westbrook, Daniel G. and his wife, Carma Ouellette of Hollis, two daughters, Deborah K. Ouellette of Ohio, and Daphne Brackett of Westbrook; a sister, Lorraine Lippert of Minnesota, four brothers, Ernest Ouellette Jr., of Lewiston, Raymond Ouellette of Auburn, Lionel Ouellette of Lewiston and John Ouellette of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Brad Ouellette of Buxton, Andrea and her husband Carlos Hernandez of Buxton, Dustin Smith of Arizona, Mia and her husband John Arris of North Berwick, and Nicole Brackett of Westbrook; two great-grandchildren, Veronica and Carolina Hernandez of Buxton.

Visiting hours celebrating Jerry’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston. To view Jerry’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

