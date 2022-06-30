Carlow elected chairperson of SAD 6 school board

Nathan Carlow of Buxton is the new chairperson of the SAD 6 board of directors.

Voters reelected Carlow on June 14 to his Buxton seat on the board for three years.

Carlow said he’s looking forward to working with the board, new Superintendent Clay Gleason and other stakeholders.

“We have a lot of work to do as a system to bridge the gap of learning loss stemming from two years of remote instruction, to repair our deteriorating schools and attract, retain and support highly qualified educators,” Carlow said in a prepared statement.

“The School Board is committed to supporting student success, and we’ve laid the groundwork we need to continue making great strides for our students, employees and the entire school community.”

Carlow, who previously was board vice chairperson, succeeds Erika Creutz of Standish, who was elected vice chairperson of the board.

The Bonny Eagle school district includes Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

Parade list grows

There are now 42 entries in the Aug. 6 parade that is part of the town 250th birthday celebration at Tory Hill Aug. 5 and 6.

Participants include two Girl Scout Troops, Chandler Military Band, York County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard, Buxton Police Department and Buxton Fire & Rescue. To register for the parade, contact the town clerk’s office at 929-6171.

Vendors sought

Vendors are needed for the sale being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 during Dorcas Fest at Tory Hill Meetinghouse. To reserve space, call 229-4960.

