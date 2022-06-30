American Legion installs new commander
Air Force veteran Dennis Marrotte was installed as the new commander of Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion in a ceremony earlier this month. He succeeds Roger Barr.
Other newly elected officers are Greg Beane, 2nd vice commander; Gary York, adjutant; Richard Galipeau, chaplain; Harry Gorham, service officer; Phil Spiller Jr., Americanism officer; and Raquel True, sergeant-at-arms.
Sister act
Green Sisters will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Conant Homestead, 99 Conant St., Westbrook.
The sisters from rural Massachusetts “play a range of music including bluegrass, old-time, Americana and originals,” according to the Conant Homestead Facebook page. “As four sisters, they have a wonderful stage presence and playful banter that is sure to delight.”
The suggested donation is $10.
In other concerts scheduled next week, Westbrook City Band will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Riverbank Park, and at Vallee Square, Allman Brothers Tribute will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Both concerts are free to attend.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. John Hay were honored with a party on June 24 to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary, the American Journal reported July 5, 1972. They were married June 25, 1932, in Westbrook Congregational Church.
