From left, American Legion installation officer Daniel Ayotte, newly elected Post 62 Commander Dennis Marrotte and Post 62 Chaplain Richard Galipeau at Marrotte’s installation ceremony. Contributed / Gerry Doyon

American Legion installs new commander

Air Force veteran Dennis Marrotte was installed as the new commander of Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion in a ceremony earlier this month. He succeeds Roger Barr.

Other newly elected officers are Greg Beane, 2nd vice commander; Gary York, adjutant; Richard Galipeau, chaplain; Harry Gorham, service officer; Phil Spiller Jr., Americanism officer; and Raquel True, sergeant-at-arms.

Sister act

Green Sisters will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Conant Homestead, 99 Conant St., Westbrook.

The sisters from rural Massachusetts “play a range of music including bluegrass, old-time, Americana and originals,” according to the Conant Homestead Facebook page. “As four sisters, they have a wonderful stage presence and playful banter that is sure to delight.”

The suggested donation is $10.

In other concerts scheduled next week, Westbrook City Band will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Riverbank Park, and at Vallee Square, Allman Brothers Tribute will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Both concerts are free to attend.

50 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. John Hay were honored with a party on June 24 to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary, the American Journal reported July 5, 1972. They were married June 25, 1932, in Westbrook Congregational Church.

