DAYTON – Donald B. Schwab, 57, passed away at his home, in Dayton, on June 26, 2022, surrounded by family and dear friends.

He was born in Biddeford on April 4, 1965. He attended Mt. Ararat, Scarborough and Old Orchard Schools.

Over his working years, Don worked as a commercial fisherman, lobsterman, worked in construction, and at the Pine Point Co-op where he and his wife opened The Tackle Box bait shop. In recent years, he worked in the telecommunications industry for Coastal Telephone and New England Communications as a technician and Time Warner Cable, Anthem and Maine Medical as a Telco Systems Analyst/Engineer.

Don enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, panning for gold, digging for gemstones, digging for blue bottles, was an accomplished green thumb and grower/ cultivator of marijuana plants, grew vegetables and flowers, and made maple syrup – he even had his own sugar shack. Don also enjoyed smoking meat on weekends, listening to music, singing karaoke, and spending time with his family and friends. Don was known as a “jack of all trades and master of all”.

He was predeceased by his foster father, Donald Brackett; and many dear friends who went on before him.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Channin G. Schwab; children Amanda Schwab and Jonathon Prior; grandchildren Noah, Casen and Finley; his father, Hans Peter Schwab and his wife Jean; his two mothers, Helene Gloria Landry and Yvonne Brackett; siblings Thomas Harrington and his wife Laura, Timothy Harrington, Roxanne Rashid, Sean Hurley and his wife Samantha, Aaron Rocha, Michelle Alfonso, Sheila Gurney, Cliff Brackett, Crystal McCurdy and her husband Lee, Eric Brackett, Sabrina Spaulding and her husband Tim; 30 nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Don’s life will be held on Saturday July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

