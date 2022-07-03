SOUTHINGTON, Conn. – Sandra (Lombard) Moses, 86, of Southington, Conn., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 25, 2022.

She was born in Standish on Dec. 19, 1935, daughter of the late William and Peg (Haley) Lombard. Sandra was married to the love of her life and best friend, the late Leigh Moses, for over 60 years.

She retired from the Southington Board of Education where she finished her career as an executive secretary at Southington High School. Her compassion and competence earned her the respect of many students, teachers, staff, and administrators.

After her retirement, Sandra could be found avidly reading and crafting. Her knitting needles and sewing machine were always moving on new projects such as baby blankets, sweaters, or curtains for family and friends. She created blankets with her quilting group who donated them to Connecticut Children’s Hospital and Sandy Hook families.

Sandra was an incredible cook; her baked stuffed shrimp, stuffed mushrooms, and deviled eggs were holiday favorites. She enjoyed discussing history, pondering current events, and sharing her precious life stories.

Her greatest interest was spending time with her family, including her beloved grandchildren whose talents and interests she’d nurture in so many different ways.

Sandra is survived by her children Russell Leigh Moses and his wife Jie Yu of Nanjing, China, Patricia M. DeBishop and her husband Jeff of Southington, Conn., and David M. Moses and his wife Christine also of Southington, Conn. She was “Nanny” to Joel R. DeBishop, Taylor A. DeBishop, Kayleigh A. Moses, and Abigale L. Moses all of Southington, Conn. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Patricia Lombard of Parsonsfield and Barbara Lombard of Gorham, her brother-in-law, Edwin Brooks also of Gorham; several nieces, nephews, special cousins, and lifelong neighbors and friends.

Sandra was predeceased by her two brothers, David and William, and her sister Sharon.

Sandra’s final wish was to go “back home” to Gorham where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leigh. Those services will be held on Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at the Chad-Poitras Funeral Home, 498 Long Plains Road, Buxton, ME 04093. Burial will follow in North Gorham Cemetery.

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, CT 06489 has been entrusted with taking Sandra back home. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dellavecchiasouthington.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Sandra’s memory may be made to the

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105