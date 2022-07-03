Lester Richard Harmon LIMINGTON – Lester Richard Harmon, 64, passed away peacefully at home on May 26th, 2022. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com Private family burial will be at Farris Cemetery in Cumberland Maine. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday August 6th, 2022, at Kiwanis Beach. If you would like to attend, please reach out to Krysi at 207-289-7037 to confirm. Bring your swimsuit and all your favorite memories to share in a memory box for his grandchildren to have and enjoy over the coming years. In lieu of any flowers, donations can be made to Villalobos Rescue Center in Louisiana. The family pitbull’s, Sage & Kona were his best friends and provided so much comfort in his final years of life.Donations can be mailed directly to the rescue center atVillalobos Rescue CenterP.O. Box 39Napoleanville, LA 70390

