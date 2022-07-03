PORTLAND – Roberta “Bobbi” Annette Aceto, 82, of Alfred, formerly of Portland, passed away on June 25, 2022. Bobbi was born on Dec. 30, 1939 the daughter of Al and Kay (Small) Larrabee. In 1958, she married Daniel Aceto Jr. and together they raised their family.

Bobbi raised a family while working for school departments, both working with the children and in administration, before becoming president and owner of Aceto Construction.

She was an avid gardener, canning and freezing her bounty for future dinners. Bobbi loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, either playing with them or hosting a big family dinner. She was a master knitter always making something for someone and an amazing seamstress. You could find bird feeders throughout her yard, as she loved watching the birds and especially her favorites, the cardinal.

However, Bobbi’s favorite past time was antique cars and attending car shows. Her 1965 Impala was her favorite and her mode of transportation. She would travel to the shows with the love of her life and soulmate, Danny, her husband, or together they would listen to music while she played the piano.

Bobbi will be loved and remembered by her husband of 64 years, Daniel Joseph Aceto Jr; her children Annette L. Lamarre; Charlene G. Smith, Daniel J. Aceto III, and Kevin D. Aceto; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

She was predeceased by her parents Al and Kay Larrabee.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Josephs Church on Stevens Avenue followed by a committal service at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

﻿