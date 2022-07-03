LIMINGTON – Forrest E. Tripp, 87, passed away on June 29, 2022, surrounded by family.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1934, son of Millard and Gertrude (Kimball) Tripp. He graduated from Thornton Academy at the age of 17 where he enjoyed playing football. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Tanner for three years, going above the Arctic Circle twice on sonar mapping missions. Subsequently, he graduated from the Electrical Program at SMVTI, in 1958.

Forrest grew up on a farm on Flag Pond Road in North Saco, later buying it to raise his family. He and Ruth, his loving wife of 60 years, were very happy with the country life raising their three children there. Many years later, they moved further into the country, to their new home in Limington, enjoying their retirement years, living ‘just down the road’ from their daughter Karen and her family.

He loved hunting, (ice) fishing and orienteering with ‘map and compass’. He enjoyed his woodworking workshop, making furniture and cabinets with his son Larry and then gifting them to family. He loved to plan upcoming outings, studying the gazetteer and topographic maps in great details. Forrest diligently recorded his and his wife’s family histories.

He loved all the family get-togethers: BBQs; potluck suppers; local bean suppers; holiday gatherings, and of course the annual Tripp Family Clambake. He could fix anything and was always helping build or repair his and his childrens’ homes.

He (and Ruth) always loved the north-western York County area… in their early years going to the country dances … later touring the back-roads though the foothills, often eating a picnic lunch, while stopped to enjoy the scenic view.

Forrest (and Ruth) also really enjoyed their monthly trips to visit Karen and family in the Albany, N.Y. area, where they lived for several years, before moving back to Limington. Forrest loved the time he spent helping his sons as they demonstrated at the local agricultural fairs: Joel with his expert Blacksmithing, and Larry with old wood-working tools.

Forrest enjoyed a great sense of ‘dry Maine humor’ all his life… right up to his last day. Anyone who met Forrest will remember him as a gentleman they trusted and respected. He was always a quiet leader and a voracious reader, and teacher at his core.

Forrest enjoyed 65 years of as a Mason at ‘Saco Lodge’, serving as Master of the Lodge in 2000. His other Masonic activities included: York Chapter; Maine Council; and Rainbow as ‘Dad Advisor’, in support of several of his granddaughters. He actively supported his grandsons Boy Scout camping and canoeing trips, along with building Eagle projects in his shop. He (and Ruth) actively followed their nine grandchildrens’ various activities!

He worked for 31 years at the S.D. Warren Paper Mill in Westbrook, maintaining the largest, most complex machines in the state. Forrest was instrumental in the formation of the local branch of the IBEW Electrical Union at the mill, in an effort to increase worker safety, which was severely lacking in the pre-Osha era of the early 1960s. He proudly held all the local Union leadership positions (except president) over the years. Later, he enjoyed his retirement while camping ‘across the state’ with Ruth, and was always active with woodworking and outdoor activities. He often recounted describing a plumbing repair ‘in great detail’ to none other than George H. W. Bush (on an errand for Barbara), as the high-light of his time working for ‘fun-money’ at Home Depot.

Forrest had recently moved to Maine Veterans Home where he enjoyed new friends and the company of fellow U.S. Service Veterans.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ruth P. Tripp, who passed away in 2019; and older brothers Millard Tripp Jr. and Ronald Tripp.

He is survived by his children Larry E. Tripp and wife Susan of Saco, Karen G. T. Harmon and her husband Michael of Limington, Joel Tripp and his wife Anne of Saco; siblings Janet Grant of Scarborough, Nancy Tripp of Saco, and Leslie Tripp of Saco; grandchildren Katelynn, Jacob, Hannah, Brian, Laura, Jason, Kerianne, Dana and Forrest; also seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., in Cornish, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service officiated by Pastor Will Rankin. A Masonic graveside service will be held for family and dear friends on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.