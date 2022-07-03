ALFRED – Mollie Gibbons of Alfred, passed away from cancer, on May 1, 2022.

She was 76, born in Fairfield, Calif. Mollie was Salutatorian of the 1963 class at Woodbury High School, Salem, N.H. Her college degree in 1967 was in Apparel Design from Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, R.I.

After graduation, she married, settled in Providence, R.I. and was employed in supervisory jobs at various clothing manufacturers including Sniggin Piggin and Royal Robes. She worked helping Hmong immigrants adapt to life in the U.S. and to profit from practicing their native skills. Another job was at Mrs. Robinson’s.

She was involved in politics and theater. She earned a Distinguished Service Award from Common Cause in 1982.

She moved to Maine and ran her own business, Come On Up, a gift shop in Kennebunkport where she sold many of her own hand made products under her Gib label. She is also noted for Mollie’s Bears.

She later sold Husqvarna Viking sewing machines, and taught, at Mainely Sewing Machines. She was the store manager at The Sewing Machine Exchange.

Along with commissions for sales, she earned several sales awards and a Husqvarna sewing machine which she used for many of the over 32 quilts she made. She was sent to Prague, Czech Republic to continue her knowledge of the machines.

Mollie won awards for her quilts. She had endless creative ideas which she brought to completion. Recently she was working on a series of framed fabric mermaids.

She is survived by her brother Brian Gibbons, sisters Jill Tyler and Nikki McCune; ex-husband, Richard Cady; nephews Jamarl Tyler and Jeffry Disko, niece Betsy Wienckowski and many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Glenn and Norma Gibbons. She will be missed for her generosity, kindness, self-motivation, and intelligence.

There will be a gathering of friends and family for the burial on July 6, 11 a.m., at Lindenwood Cemetery, 52 Montvale Ave., Stoneham, Mass. A memorial service will be held at another time.

Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

