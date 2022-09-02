Madonna Savage 1964 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Madonna Savage, a long time resident of Topsham, passed away on April 20, 2022 at the age of 58. She was born March 11, 1964 in Fort Kent where she grew up. After attending Nasson College and the University of Maine, she enjoyed a successful and 30-year career in audio technology at Bogen Communications/Apogee Sound International. Especially she adored her two children, and enjoyed creating joyful memories with them. Madonna’s family was her everything. In her spare time, she liked kayaking along the coast, skiing and fishing. Left to cherish her memory are her wife, Sherry; children Mason and Olivia; sister, Norma; nephew, Christopher; and a host of aunts, uncles; cousins; in-laws; and loving friends. Madonna is predeceased by her parents Roderick and Leola Savage of Fort Kent. Condolences may be left at http://www.legacy.com

