Aili Elaine (Jewett) Dixon 1939 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Born Dec. 13, 1939, Aili passed away peacefully in Brunswick at the age of 82 on Aug. 20, 2022 in the loving care of her daughters. Born in Bath to Alvin E. and Nellie (Kent) Jewett (born and raised in Mount Pleasant, New Brunswick), Aili attended Morse High School followed by Maine School of Practical Nursing, where she earned her LPN designation. Aili met her husband, Donald H. Dixon, in Bath, who then had three children, Susan, Mark and Craig. Aili and Don also had a daughter, Dianna. Aili lived in Bath and Brunswick for nearly her entire life, except for one year when she lived in Florida. She worked for many years as an LPN ultimately serving as a charge nurse at various facilities. During her many years as a resident of Pejepscot Terrace in Brunswick, she served as an active board member. Aili enjoyed time playing Bingo and attending family gatherings and parties. She was also always doing crochet for families, friends and even various fundraisers. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and staying in touch with her close friends. Aili was predeceased by her parents Alvin and Nellie; her husband, Donald; stepson, Mark Dixon; brother, Norman Jewett, brother-in-law, Richard Fullerton; her close cousin, David Jewett; family friend, Estella Mae Crandlemire Bodechon, and her close personal friends Mary Eltman, Nancy (Temple) Greenleaf Woodhouse and Rita Hudson She is survived by her daughter, Dianna H. (Dixon) Morin with husband Patrick and their children Derek T. Morin (wife Colleen), Hillary M. Peterson (husband George), and Hayley S. Morin; stepdaughter, Susan (Dixon) Hardison (husband Cliff) and their children Amber Hardison and Matthew Hardison; stepson, Craig Dixon; great-grandsons Finn Morin and Louis Peterson; brother, Robert Jewett (wife Georgia) and family; sister, Sarah (Jewett) Fullerton and family; sister-in-law, Sharon Jewett (wife of Norman) and family; cousin, Linda (Bodechon) Doughty (husband Ray) and Albert Bodechon; several cousins and extended families in New Brunswick – Catherine Kent Troy (husband Donald), Sterling Kent (wife Patricia) and Allison Kent (wife Willy); her close friends Sharon Bean, Patricia Mangione, and Henrietta Rogers; and her own family’s close friends Debbie Grobe and Kelly Gibson. Aili’s family is grateful for the support provided by Chan’s Hospice and Linda Adams Home Care during her last several weeks, allowing her to be cared for at home. Upon her wishes, there will be no funeral. Her family will hold a private function this coming fall. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, Aili’s wish was to have donations made to Midcoast Humane 5 Industrial Pkwy Brunswick, ME 04011 207-449-1366

