WESTBROOK – USA retired Sgt. 1st Class Adrian “Andy” Caron, 94, of Westbrook, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Biddeford on Nov. 8, 1927, the son of Ludger and Rose Eva Tardif Caron. He attended St. Andre’s parochial school and graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1947.

Andy served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. Upon release from active duty, he remained in the Army Reserve for 37 years, retiring on Nov. 8, 1987. He said that serving his country was an honor, duty, and privilege. He proudly wore his uniform when marching in the Westbrook Memorial Day parades with the American Legion Post #62 of which he was a member.

He was an employee of Central Maine Power Company for 34 years retiring in 1989, after which he worked part-time for the Maine Turnpike Authority for 27 years.

Andy and his wife, Lucille, enjoyed spending their winters in Davenport, Fla. for 30 years. While in Florida they volunteered at Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Fla. during the winter, and at Brighton Hospital in Portland when in Maine. Andy was named Volunteer of the Year at Brighton in 2008. Family was everything to Andy, who shared his passion for camping, traveling and family get-togethers. Andy was blessed in his last month to attend family reunions of his immediate family, the extended Caron family and the extended Cabana family.

Andy is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 36 years, Lucille Cabana Caron. Andy’s longevity was no doubt a result of his companionship with Lucille, who planned numerous events and trips to keep Andy active and on the move. He is also survived by a loving family, including daughter, Lynn of San Diego, Calif., two sons, William and wife, Robyn, of Wells, and David and wife, Loretta, of Belmont, N.H. He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren Quinn Bohannon, Rose Bohannon, Julia Bubar and husband, Ryan, Samantha Lewandowski and husband, Matthew, Erica Croteau and husband, Greg, Nicholas Caron and wife, Jessica, Allison Caron, and Rebecca Caron and fiancée, Kevin Johnston; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Also surviving Andy is stepdaughter, Susan Flowers and husband, Mark, of Windham, stepson, Richard Cabana and his wife, Debbie, of Raymond, and stepson, Gerry Cabana and wife, Rosemary, of Windham; step-grandchildren Chelsea McGovern and husband, Rob, Kevin Fitzgerald, Shaina Flynn and husband, John, Lauren Stevens, Casey Cabana and wife, Holly, Cody Cabana, and Alexandra Cabana, and one step-grandchild.

Andy will be remembered by his brothers-in-law Albert Cantara of Kittery and Thomas Gonya of Keene, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

Andy was predeceased by his parents; and sisters Claire Chevrette, Rachel Gonya, Lorraine Cantara and Beatrice Caron; as well as several former co-workers and snowbirds at Casa-Del-Sol.

The family would like to thank the medical professionals at Maine Medical Center, Special Care Unit 1 and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassionate care during Andy’s final days.

Visitors may call at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford on Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Elm St., Biddeford. Committal will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

donations encouraged to St. Jude Hospital or Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.