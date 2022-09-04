WATERBORO – Ronald L. Stuart, 98, of Waterboro, died on Aug. 30, 2022, in Scarborough. He was born in 1924, the fifth child of Erving and Mildred (May) Stuart.

He was employed by the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Wells Water District for many years, retiring in 1989.

His daughter, Charlotte Hopkins, and his son, Eugene Stuart, predeceased him.

Survivors include three grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, preceded by visiting hours beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the service, committal prayers and burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery South on the West Road, South Waterboro.

To read a complete obituary and share condolences, please visit Ronald’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Waterborough Historical Society,

P.O. Box 498,

No. Waterboro, ME 04061

or Friends of

Old Corner Church,

265 Chadbourne Ridge Rd.,

No. Waterboro, ME 04061

