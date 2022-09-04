SCARBOROUGH – Marlene M. Harnden, 81, of Scarborough, died peacefully in Portland, Aug. 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Marlene was born in Portland, the daughter of Franklin and Lucilla “Skelton” Marston where she was educated in South Portland schools, graduating from South Portland High School class of 1959. She shared many fond memories with her brother of growing up in the Knightville neighborhood.

She couldn’t wait to retire from Lincoln Life and have more time for fun with family and friends. Spending time with the ones she loved was most important to her. She enjoyed swimming (especially during many weeks spent at summer camp rentals), dancing, bocce, bowling, family trips, game nights, and much more. She loved life and people.

Marlene was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Anne Baldwin, in 1962.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Phillip R. Harnden, of Scarborough; children Pamela Baldwin (Bill Scott), Scott Baldwin (Pamela Kinney), Alan Baldwin Jr. (Rene Letourneau); grandchildren Brian, Heather and Eric; great-grandchildren Kiley, Parker, Jackson and Grahm; brother Frank Marston and wife, Dawn; niece, Sheri, and nephews Frankie Jr. and Matt; along with many loving family members and friends. She had much love and appreciation for neighbors Justin and his wife, Helen, and Ed and his wife, Kathy, whom she considered as another daughter.

Visiting hours will be held at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Bush

﻿Children’s Hospital.

