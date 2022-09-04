PORTLAND – Ian died unexpectedly at home in Portland, on Aug. 19, 2022, from complications following an auto accident. He was a few weeks shy of his 38th birthday. He was born at MMC in Portland, the beloved son of Suzanne (Helms) D’Bourget and the late James A. Helms.

Ian grew up in Portland, attending local schools and graduating from Deering High School in 2003. He graduated from SMCC with an associate degree in Business in 2009.

As a child, he was always happy and on the move, riding his bike on road and off trail, and skiing. He earned a junior black belt in karate and participated in sports, especially soccer, basketball and baseball. He was also active in Cub Scouts and then Boy Scouts in Pack 1 and Troop 1 through middle school. In scouts, he especially enjoyed his summer camp adventures at Camp Hines. He also loved playing guitar, both acoustic and electric, but especially loved his Peavy Wolfgang Special electric guitar.

Ian grew up in the Woodfords Church community, running around the big building, and loved experiences at Pilgrim Lodge at family camp and then as a youth camper.

In high school, Ian began working at a local sandwich shop, then continued working as sous chef and manager at restaurants in the area including the Dogfish Cafe, Empire Dine and Dance, Bistro 233, and Bird & Co. At the time of his death, he was working at Nonesuch River Brewery in Scarborough. He enjoyed being creative in his menus and cooking both at home and at work.

Ian is sadly missed by his mother, Suzanne D’Bourget and her partner Brad Ronco; his brother, James Aaron Helms, James’s fiancé Ashanti Blok; his aunt, Bernice Helms; and his many Helms cousins; his uncle, Mark Helms and his wife Lori; and by many friends.

Ian will be remembered as a kind and compassionate man who cared about the environment, animals, and equal rights for all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Nonesuch River Brewery in Scarborough on Sept. 17 at noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook.

