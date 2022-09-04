PORTLAND – Dr. Robert Blaik, 80, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Bay Square in Yarmouth.

Dr. Blaik was born on Feb. 18, 1942. In 1972, he graduated from the Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 1976, Dr. Blaik enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a major and specialized in psychiatry.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, Dr. Blaik worked with adults and children in Portland and specialized in Addiction Medicine, Family Medicine and Psychiatry. During his 42 years of medical practice, he treated over 20,000 addicted patients as a military physician, medical director of three hospital-based dual-diagnosis programs with medical school appointments and in private practice.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. To view Dr. Blaik’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous