SOUTH PORTLAND – Mallory Hicks Garrison, 85, of South Portland and Squirrel Island, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Mallory, affectionately known as “Gogo” to her grandchildren and those who adored her, was born on July 1, 1937, in Neptune, N.J., and spent her childhood in Highland Park and Short Hills, N.J. Mallory attended the Short Hills Country Day School and Kent Place School, where she enjoyed playing field hockey, horseback riding, and fighting her parents for the convertible.

After high school, Mallory attended Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, Mass. and Reed Hall in Paris, France. She cherished her time in Europe, where she dined on an aircraft carrier, made friends with the Blue Angels, hid her American roots from tourists asking for directions, and had to sit through an entire lecture after a bird dropped something on her head before she knew enough French to explain to her professor what had happened.

After returning from Paris, France, Mallory became a member of the Junior League of New York City, N.Y. She married in 1961 and spent three years in Charlottesville, Va., in charge of the admissions office at the St. Anne’s School. Mallory later moved to West Hartford, Conn. She joined the West Hartford Junior League, where she held several positions, including helping to manage the Clothes Horse, where her children spent endless hours hiding among the clothes racks. In addition to her work with the Junior League, Mallory was a volunteer at the Hartford Hospital, where she was hired to direct Volunteer Services and completed her CPR and EMT training. This training was put to good use one evening at the Hartford Golf Club, saving a fellow club member from choking on their dinner, an event that earned her an award, as well as a few complimentary drinks.

In 1984, Mallory moved to Cape Elizabeth, where she started her career in real estate, spending the next 27 years as a broker in Portland with Harnden Realty, then as an owner and broker with Town & Shore Real Estate, and finally as a senior vice president of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. During her career in real estate, Mallory served as the secretary for the Portland Realtors Women’s Council and served on the South Portland Assessment Review Board.

Squirrel Island was Mallory’s true home, where she spent all of her summers. She supported the island community in many ways, including serving as president of the Ladies Improvement Association, as a member of the Board of Overseers, and as co-founder of the much-overlooked Ladies Island Boating Association (LIBA). Her island family includes many wonderful people across generations, and an ever-growing number of whom we imagine are waiting to share a cocktail and watch the infinite sunset while reminiscing over their younger days spent dancing at the island casino, playing practical jokes, and swimming in the water tower.

Mallory is survived by her three daughters, Krista Mallory Garrison and her partner, Mark Austin, of South Portland, Nina Hooe Garrison and her husband, Donald Legere, of South Portland, Helen (Lyn) Garrison Estavillo and her husband, Jason, of Piedmont, Calif.; and her beloved grandchildren Mallory Dawn Garrison, Kathryn “Katie” Elizabeth O’Hare, Ryan Douglas O’Hare, Jillian Erin O’Hare, Gabrielle “Gigi” Garrison Estavillo, Sloane Wallace Estavillo, and Eleanor “Emmie” Mallory Estavillo.

Mallory will be remembered for her unique blend of old-fashioned charm, great strength, independence, and her ability to convey exactly how she felt without uttering a negative word.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth. More information can be found at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

in recognition of Mallory’s abiding love for her many cats and dogs, and animals of all kinds.

