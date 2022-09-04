ANDOVER – Peter “Pete” James Ayer, 76, of Andover, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Peter was born in Portland Feb. 24, 1946 to Milton Ayer and Helen Ross Ayer of Yarmouth.

As a young man of 21, Peter joined the Yarmouth Police Department and was quickly promoted to sergeant. He received many awards for bravery, and went on to become a highly decorated undercover agent.

In his younger years, he loved stock car racing at Beechridge, and survived many crashes. Later he became a skilled high-rise ironworker, erecting power plants and prominent structures throughout the United States and Canada.

Peter felt most at home in the outdoors. He was a Master Maine Guide for over five decades, and founder of Bear Brook Outfitters. After he retired, he opened a roadside shop in West Paris, specializing in rare hunting tools, antiques, and a place to stop and shoot the breeze.

He was stoic, humble, old school and driven to help others. Whether it was stopping by with food for our freezer, sitting around the kitchen table for coffee, or mowing lawn for sick relatives, he was a provider. His instinct for hunting, gardening, and living off the land was unmatched, and he knew the Maine woods like the back of his hand. He could answer any question about trees, wildlife, Native Americans, and American history. Always there with an ear to listen or straightforward advice and unconditional support, Peter was a fierce protector, hunter, woodsman, gunman, guide, gardener, friend, and family patriarch. He was a true “Marlboro man”, and his interests included NASCAR racing and old westerns.

Leaving a legacy and teaching his ways was very important to him. His proudest role was that of father and grandfather. He had a nickname for each of them, and the sparkle in his eyes when he saw his kids is a memory that will always be cherished.

Throughout his cancer journey, he shared that he was very grateful for friends and family in his life and the huge number of people who reached out with love and support. He was a man of few words, but would reassure loved ones with a wink, a dry joke, or knowing look. He never failed to tell those he loved how much he cared, and always parted with a hug or strong handshake.

Peter did things his way his whole life, even in his final days. Never one to miss a race, it was fitting that he chose to pass in the early morning hours of the NASCAR Season Finale and the Oxford 250.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John Ayer, of Yarmouth.

Peter is survived by his devoted partner of 38 years, Deborah Shaw; his children Tony Bennett of Bethel, Eric and Jennifer Ayer of Litchfield, Lori Wakefield of Hudson, Fla., Amie Ayer Levasseur of Auburn, stepchildren Matt Laskey of Alaska, Bobbi Jo Laskey of Colorado; grandchildren Alyssa, Kali, Morgan, Rebecca, Charlotte, Katelyn, Jordan, Kayla; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Hildegarde Ayer of Boise, Idaho, his brother, Milton “Dood” Ayer of Auburn; two nephews; and many lifelong friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 17 from 12-3 p.m. at the Yarmouth AmVets Post 2, 148 North Rd. Yarmouth, ME 04096.

