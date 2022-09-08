Local boy Hadlock hero

An 8-year-old from Buxton was honored as an Anthem Hero at Hadlock Field in Portland last month for the courage he’s displayed while battling cancer.

Henry Reiss, the son of Dawn and Dave Reiss, is the final of four Anthem Heroes at Hadlock to be recognized during the 2022 season. The ceremony took place on the field before the Aug. 12 Portland Sea Dogs game.

In 2017, at the age of 3, Henry was diagnosed with high-risk stage IV neuroblastoma, which is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. He then began 18 months of treatment, including chemotherapy, two bone marrow transplants, radiation and immunotherapy.

Eventually, Henry entered remission and was able to complete kindergarten, first and second grade. This past year, however, he relapsed.

Henry loves building with Legos, playing video games, practicing archery, dancing and spending time with his siblings, and his family says they appreciate the tireless work of the doctors, nurses and social workers at MCCP and The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital for helping him fight this battle anew.

“Despite his young age, Henry is the face of courage and perseverance as he once again battles cancer, and that’s why we are honored to recognize him as an Anthem Hero at Hadlock,” Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, said in a press release. “We wish Henry all the best during his cancer fight and thank the Maine Children’s Cancer Program for all they do to support kids like Henry.”

The Anthem Heroes at Hadlock program allows children who have battled a serious medical condition to take a celebratory home run lap around the bases of Hadlock Field prior to a Portland Sea Dogs home game. The kids and their families also receive a number of Sea Dogs souvenirs and other VIP privileges at the game.

‘Dirt Road Revival’ author talk

Chloe Maxmin will speak about her new book, “Dirt Road Revival,” which she co-authored with Canyon Woodward, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Buxton Town Hall.

Maxmin is a state senator in District 13, which includes Nobleboro, Wiscasett and Waldoboro. She was elected to the State House at age 25 and two years later won her Senate seat, making her Maine’s youngest state senator.

“Come hear Maxmin tell of her successful political journey on the dirt roads of rural Maine,” Maynard Charron of the Hollis-Buxton Democratic Committee said in a press release.

“Her story is about how Democrats have failed and lost the rural voter in America and how she and Woodward were able to gain many of them back,” Charron said. “Grassroots organizing and person-to-person contact are keys to gaining back the once solid core of Democratic voters.”

The Hollis-Buxton Democratic Committee is hosting the event at 185 Portland Road.

250th parade lives on

A video of Buxton’s 250th Community Parade, which was held Aug. 6, is available on Vimeo at vimeo.com.

The parade can also be viewed on public access channel 2 at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 11.

“Many thanks to Patrick Bonsant and staff at the Saco River Community TV for filming and editing the parade video. They did a wonderful job,” said Town Clerk John Myers, who organized the sestercentennial event.

There were more than 150 entries, according to Myers, including vehicles, groups of walkers and horses. He thanked everyone who participated, saying, “You created an epic parade for sure. A fantastic tribute for the town’s 250th birthday.”

“What a variety of entries. You are awesome.”

