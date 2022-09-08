Free food

Everyone is welcome to free veggies, fruit, meat and bread when The Locker Project hosts an open table at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., and at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at First Baptist Church, 733 Main St., Westbrook.

“Kids Safety Day” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept.10, in the parking lot at 2 Hannaford Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

The program features several demonstrations and a bicycle rodeo. Free hot dogs, popcorn, water and soda will be available.

The American Journal reported Sept. 6, 1972, that the Rev. David Isaacson of North Dakota was called to become the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church and was to preach at the Sunday service Sept. 10.

