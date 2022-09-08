Police recruit new K-9

Officer Aaron Erickson and Storm, a 1½-year-old Belgian Malinois, have reinstated the Gorham Police Department’s K-9 team.

The department, which had been without a K-9 team since June 2021, received a $2,700 grant from the Masons to re-establish the program.

“We are very excited to resume this program with a new team and provide this valuable resource to the Gorham Police Department and the community we serve,” Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release.

Erickson, who joined the department in 2021, will work to get Storm certified in suspect apprehension, tracking and drug detection, according to the press release.

Former councilor leads Landmarks board

Bruce Roullard of Gorham recently was elected president of Greater Portland Landmarks’ board of trustees. He previously served as vice president.

Roullard is a former town councilor and is chairperson of the Gorham Historic Preservation Commission.

Greater Portland Landmarks website says its goal is to “save greater Portland’s historic places through preservation and adaptive reuse while promoting creative new architecture that enhances historic neighborhoods.”

Triad to meet

Mary Hadlock of Southern Maine Agency on Aging will speak when Triad of Gorham, Westbrook and Windham meets at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St.

Hadlock will discuss the agency’s services and volunteer opportunities.

Triad is a collaboration of organizations, businesses and law enforcement that promote the safety and well-being of elderly citizens.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 6, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Dodge returned home to Flaggy Meadow Road after summering at their cottage at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 31 that the U.S. public debt was $30,936,075,214,882.41.

