Candidate cares about kids

To the editor,

This is why I’m voting in November to return our state senator, Anne Carney, to the Maine Legislature: Anne cares about our kids.

Anne Carney was a driving force behind the expansion of the Children’s Health Care Program, which will provide over 40,000 children in Maine with quality health care, primarily paid for by the federal government. Without that insurance, these kids would not have access to pediatric care and, if necessary, to specialty care. With the expansion of the program, Anne has helped to assure that our kids will grow to become healthy adults and contributors to our economy.

Anne has sponsored and advocated for longer postpartum care coverage for moms in MaineCare as well as those with private insurance. A mother’s health is obviously related to her child’s health, and Anne has been a leader in supporting healthy families.

Additionally, Anne has championed many pieces of legislation protecting our environment. Doing so promotes our own health and safety, but her vision reaches to the future as well, to the environment our children will be inheriting.

Please join me in supporting Anne Carney as our Maine State Senator. Let your vote on Nov. 8 be an endorsement for our kids and their future.

Heidi N. Hansen

Cape Elizabeth

