WATERVILLE – Gary Glenn Rasmussen, Ph.D., 80, Clinical Psychologist, passed away on Aug. 25, 2022, at the Glenridge Hospice Comfort Care unit in Augusta. His family was able to be with him for most of the duration that he was there. Gary passed away from multiple medical issues.

Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pamela Pariser Rasmussen and his two sons, Ian Pariser Rasmussen living in Portland, Ore. and Kai Pariser Rasmussen living in Boston, Mass. Gary was the son of Glenn and Ellen Rasmussen from Fresno, Calif. Gary’s family was part of an extended Danish community in Fresno, Calif. He has many extended family members in Fresno, Calif.

Gary served in the Air Force for four years after he finished high school. He was stationed in New Mexico and Nevada, where he worked as a weatherman. He graduated from University of California, Santa Barbara with a bachelors’ degree in sociology. After he graduated from college, he spent a year working in Denmark and living with his Danish relatives. Gary received his masters’ degree in counseling from U.C., Santa Barbara. In Bakersfield, Calif., he ran an outpatient program for individuals with substance abuses. In Boise, Idaho, he ran a halfway house for individuals coming out of prison to help them transition back to the community under the umbrella organization of the Salvation Army.

Gary graduated from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University with his doctorate in clinical psychology in Nashville, Tenn. Gary met and married his wife, Pamela, in Nashville, Tenn. in 1982. Gary moved with his wife to Maine to complete his psychology internship at the Togus V.A. in Augusta. He has worked for the past 40 years as a clinical psychologist in Waterville. Gary worked for several years as the psychologist in the psychiatric unit at Seton Hospital in Waterville. Gary continued his private practice providing counseling services and was also a forensic psychologist.

Gary’s family would like to thank the outstanding care that he received at the hospice Comfort Care unit in Augusta. Gary’s family would also like to thank his family doctor, Armand Auger, M.D. and his palliative doctor, Robert Dohner, D.O.

Gary will have a Celebration of Life at the Winslow Congregational Church on Saturday Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The address of the church is 12 Lithgow St., Winslow. This service will be a hybrid service, in person and live streamed. If you are attending the in-person service, please wear a mask. Masks will be provided to those who attend and do not have their own masks. For any more specific information about the Celebration of Life Service, please contact Veilleux Funeral Home using the following email address: [email protected]

In lieu of flowers,

donations to your choice of the following organizations are preferred:

– Alfond Youth and Community Center-Waterville

– Winslow Community Cupboard at Winslow Congregational Church

– Salvation Army (Augusta/Waterville branch)

– Comfort Care (hospice) Glenridge, Augusta

