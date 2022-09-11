WESTBROOK – Leah T. Willis, 83, of Westbrook, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022 in Portland. She was born on Jan. 4, 1939 in Poland, the daughter of Colby and Erma (Tibbetts) Tripp.

Leah was a very hardworking person and loved going to work. She worked for several years as a nurse’s aide at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston before she married her husband, Richard Willis.

Most recently, Leah worked as a laundry attendant for Super 8 Hotel in Westbrook. She loved going for drives with her family, and watching the news and the cooking channel at home. She was especially close with her granddaughter Amy, who she helped raise.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Willis, son Kevin Willis; and grandchildren Amy and Bruce Willis.

She was predeceased by her parents; siblings; and husband, Richard Willis in 2008.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post, 17 Dunn St #62, Westbrook, ME 04092 on Friday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.