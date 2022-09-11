PHIPPSBURG – Bob Smith, how lucky are we that Robert “Bob” Scott Smith lived a spectacular life. He was an incredible friend, mentor, family man and visionary- inspiring people to be the best versions of themselves. As an avid sports fan, music lover, and travel enthusiast, he was always game for an adventure. He regularly drove to Boston to watch his favorite teams, hosted a weekly softball game and played basketball with “the boys” on Sunday.

Bob is best known as the Lighthouse Keeper, watching over his guests at Sebasco Harbor Resort for over 24 years, a role for which he was recognized by New England Inns & Resorts Association with the coveted ‘Master of New England Innkeeping Lifetime Achievement Award’. He led with warmth and charisma, making each stay special. He built lifelong friendships with guests in addition to the incredible people he worked with, including his right-hand man, Michael Lynch. His job was creating fun, and he was an expert.

He shared his leadership talent with so many others, including his fellow Vistage Dealmakers, National Resort Committee, American Hotel and Lodging Association, Big Brother Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, Hospitality Maine (formerly Maine Innkeepers Association), New England Inns and Resort Association, Maine Tourism Association, and so many more.

At the heart of the big man was his family. He had many nieces, nephews, and cousins that lovingly referred to him as “Bobby” and “Uncle Smitty”. His sister, Lynn, was his favorite sing-along partner, and continuous rock, who he loved so much. His parents Robert “Bob” and Joyce Smith, brought their adventure-seeking son into this world and raised an amazing person for us all to love. He cherished time with his daughter, Kelsey, son-in-law Ian and their children Eric, Ryan and Colin. While Lighthouse Keeper was his dream, his favorite role by far was grandfather. “Bobo” excelled in making his grandkids laugh and sharing a nap. His daughter or “twin” Mallory was his partner in crime, sharing epic adventures, concerts and championships. Her fiancé Scott and pup Sonja were also so loved.

His true North in everything was his wife, Lori, better known to him as “Sweet Lu”. They loved each other deeply and worked so hard to build an incredible life and legacy together.

Bob was diagnosed with an “angry” (said in the voice of Buddy from Elf) glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, on Memorial Day and passed on Labor Day. He and Lori spent the best summer ever with their loved ones. While the game may be over, it was a good one, and Bob won.

There will be a celebration of his life at DiMillo’s on the Water in Portland on Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To share memories of Bob or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

If you feel moved to act in Bob’s honor, do something extra kind for someone, drink good wine and be sure to see the good in the people around you.

You can also donate to

Big Brothers Big Sisters

of Bath/Brunswick

(https://www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org/donate/)

or the

New England Inns and Resorts Association (NEIRA) Educational Foundation (https://www.newenglandinnsandresorts.com/about-neira/neira-educational-foundation).

